‘Hershey’ Biographical Drama Film Stars Finn Wittrock, Alexandra Daddario – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Mark Waters, the film ‘Hershey’ centers on the origin story of Milton and Kitty Hershey, who overcame early failures and personal tragedy to build the iconic chocolate empire and ultimately decided to leave their fortune in the hands of children through philanthropy.

‘Hershey’ stars Finn Wittrock (as Milton S. Hershey), Alexandra Daddario (as Catherine “Kitty” Hershey), Alan Ruck (as Henry Hershey), Richard Kind (as Joseph Royer), David Costabile (as Tobias Thornhill), Heléne Yorke (as Margaret), Francesca Faridany (as Fanny Hershey), Michael Moreland Milligan (as Lebbie), Daniel David Stewart (as Murrie), Joel Brady (as Snyder), and Dina Spybey-Waters (as Aunt Mattie).

The ‘Hershey’ screenplay is written by Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes (as T.M. Hayes), who also created the story with Bubba Fulcher (as Michael Fulcher), and Will Hardy. The film is produced by Sharon Paul, Mark Tilghman, Mary Aloe, Joshua Harris, and Will Hardy, with executive producers Harry Ahluwalia, Freddy Bosche, Ford Corbett, David E. Fischer, Bubba Fulcher (as Michael Fulcher), Lindsay Hadley, Daniel Hank, Joseph Lanius, Joel Nori, Leia Peddie, and Tyler Zacharia. Production companies are The Hershey Company, Dandelion Media, and Aloe Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Ed Wu, with editing by Travis Sittard.

Watch the trailer below:



Angel Studios will release ‘Hershey’ in theaters on November 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving).

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.angel.com/movies/hershey

Finn Wittrock is most known for roles in The Big Short, American Horror Story, and La La Land. Alexandra Daddario is most known for The White Lotus, True Detective, and Percy Jackson. Alan Ruck is widely recognized for Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Succession. Richard Kind is a veteran character actor known for Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spin City, and Pixar voice work. David Costabile appears in Breaking Bad, Billions, and Suits. Heléne Yorke is noted for The Other Two.