‘Kill Code’ Action Thriller Film Stars Tyrese Gibson, Franzi Schissler, Harvey Keitel, Frank Grillo – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Justin Price, the action killer film ‘Kill Code’ centers on a crime-plagued future where a power-hungry corporation has issued deadly watches to criminals, forcing them to eliminate each other for freedom, and only one of their own can topple the entire system from within.

The stars of ‘Kill Code’ include Tyrese Gibson (as Lukas), Franzi Schissler (as Elera), and Harvey Keitel (as Eion), with Frank Grillo (as Benjamin), along with Peter Stormare, Jacob Artist (as Kyron), Brett Cullen (as Sawyer), Sescily Leon Connell (as Noel), Nick Loren (as Mason), J.J. Soria (as Daxon), and Brian Kurlander (as Robert).

‘Kill Code’ is produced by Justin Price, Latavius Powell, Jeff Bowler, Bret Saxon, and Franzi Schissler, with executive producer Richard Salvatore. Production company is Powell and Price Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Filip Vandewal, the music is by Aldo Shllaku, and the editing is by Ethan Maniquis and Sara Neufeld.

Watch the trailer below:



Quiver Distribution will release ‘Kill Code’ on digital and on demand on July 24, 2026.

Harvey Keitel is most known for classics like Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, and The Irishman. Frank Grillo is most known for The Purge franchise, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Warrior. Tyrese Gibson is most known for the Fast & Furious franchise and Transformers.