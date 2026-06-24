MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Kill Code’ Action Thriller Film Stars Tyrese Gibson, Franzi Schissler, Harvey Keitel, Frank Grillo – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2026
1 minute read
Kill Code

Written and directed by Justin Price, the action killer film ‘Kill Code’ centers on a crime-plagued future where a power-hungry corporation has issued deadly watches to criminals, forcing them to eliminate each other for freedom, and only one of their own can topple the entire system from within.

The stars of ‘Kill Code’ include Tyrese Gibson (as Lukas), Franzi Schissler (as Elera), and Harvey Keitel (as Eion), with Frank Grillo (as Benjamin), along with Peter Stormare, Jacob Artist (as Kyron), Brett Cullen (as Sawyer), Sescily Leon Connell (as Noel), Nick Loren (as Mason), J.J. Soria (as Daxon), and Brian Kurlander (as Robert).

‘Kill Code’ is produced by Justin Price, Latavius Powell, Jeff Bowler, Bret Saxon, and Franzi Schissler, with executive producer Richard Salvatore. Production company is Powell and Price Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Filip Vandewal, the music is by Aldo Shllaku, and the editing is by Ethan Maniquis and Sara Neufeld.

Watch the trailer below:

Quiver Distribution will release ‘Kill Code’ on digital and on demand on July 24, 2026.

Harvey Keitel is most known for classics like Pulp Fiction, Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, and The Irishman. Frank Grillo is most known for The Purge franchise, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Warrior. Tyrese Gibson is most known for the Fast & Furious franchise and Transformers.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.