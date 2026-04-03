‘The Yeti’ Horror Thriller Film Stars Brittany Allen and Jim Cummings – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by William Pisciotta and Gene Gallerano, the horror thriller film ‘The Yeti’ centers on when an oil tycoon and a famous adventurer vanish into the harsh winter of remote northern Alaska, a hand-picked rescue team endeavors to bring them home. What they don’t know is that they are trespassing on The Yeti’s territory, and the elements are the least of their worries. A blood-spattered survival horror featuring a towering beast and gruesome practical effects, The Yeti hearkens back to a time when monster movies were king.

‘The Yeti’ stars Brittany Allen as Ellie Bannister as, Jim Cummings as Booker Marchmont, Eric Nelsen as Merriell Sunday Jr., Christina Bennett Lind as Margaret Lamb, Linc Hand as Leander Coates, with William Sadler as Hollis Bannister and Corbin Bernsen as Merriell Sunday Sr.

The film is produced by Johnathan Brownlee and Ross Meyerson, with production companies Torfoot Entertainment Group and Hardscrabble Film Company.

‘The Yeti’ cinematography is by Joel Froome, the music is by John Hunter, and the editing is by Christina Bennett Lind.

Watch the trailer below:



Well Go USA Entertainment will release ‘The Yeti’ in select theaters on April 4,2026 and April 8, 2026, with digital release on April 10, 2026.