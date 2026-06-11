‘Finnegan’s Foursome’ Comedy Film Stars Edward Burns, Brian d’Arcy James, Erica Hernández, Brian Muller, and Ian McElhinney – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Edward Burns, the film ‘Finnegan’s Foursome’ centers on two rival brothers and their adult children who head to Ireland to honor their late father’s final wish: scattering his ashes on the coastal golf course he adored. What starts as a clash of egos, old grudges, and comic misadventures becomes a week of unlikely bonding and hard-won warmth. Along the way, the Finnegans learn that family—like golf—takes patience, forgiveness, and a willingness to play through the rough.

‘Finnegan’s Foursome’ stars Edward Burns (as Freddy Finnegan), Brian d’Arcy James (as Teddy Finnegan), Erica Hernández (as Marie, Teddy’s daughter), Brian Muller (as Frankie Finnegan), Ian McElhinney (as Jack Finnegan), Monica McCarthy (as Sarah Finnegan), and Naoimh Whelton (as Deborah).

Written by Edward Burns, ‘Finnegan’s Foursome’ is produced by Aaron Lubin, Ellen H. Schwartz, Edward Burns, Eoin Egan, and Macdara Kelleher, with executive producers Eoin Egan and Macdara Kelleher. Production companies are Wild Atlantic Pictures and Marlboro Road Gang Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Jeff Muhlstock, the music is by Seamus Egan, and the editing is by Janet Gaynor.

Watch the trailer below:



Republic Pictures will release ‘Finnegan’s Foursome’ digitally on demand on June 19, 2026.

For more details and to watch, visit the website here.

Edward Burns is most known for The Brothers McMullen, Saving Private Ryan, and other independent films he wrote, directed, and starred in. Brian d’Arcy James is most known for Molly’s Game and The Menu. Ian McElhinney is recognized for Game of Thrones.