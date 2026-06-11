‘Night Nurse’ Erotic Thriller Film Stars Cemre Paksoy, Bruce McKenzie, and Mimi Rogers – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Georgia Bernstein, the film ‘Night Nurse’ tells the story of how at the start of her new job in a luxury retirement community, Eleni is drawn into a series of scam calls targeting the elderly residents. As the community’s strange rhythms close around her, she grows increasingly intimate with her elusive patient, Douglas, until the line blurs between care and desire, devotion and delusion.

‘Night Nurse’ stars Cemre Paksoy (as Eleni), Bruce McKenzie (as Douglas), Eléonore Hendricks (as Mona), Colleen Rose Trundy (as Michelle), Mimi Rogers (as Doctor Mann), Jessica Renee-Marie (as Jade), Greta Schultz (as Molly), Keith Kupferer (as Detective Murphy), and John Grant Phillips (as Grandpa Arthur).

Written by Georgia Bernstein, ‘Night Nurse’ is produced by Georgia Bernstein, Edwin Linker, Liane Cunje, Veronica Barbosa, and Lucy Rogers. Executive producers include Eddie Linker, Eric Ashworth, Stephen Lanus, and Amar Gupta. Production companies are Missing Link Productions, Gary Prairie Productions, and Ruby Mannequin Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Lidia Nikonova, the music is by Sam Clapp, Steven Jackson, and Steven B. Jackson, and the editing is by Alex Jacobs.

Watch the trailer below:



Independent Film Company will release ‘Night Nurse’ in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Cemre Paksoy is most known for roles in series like The Affair and As the Crow Flies. Bruce McKenzie is most known for Breaking Bad. Mimi Rogers is most known for Ginger Snaps and the series Bosch: Legacy.