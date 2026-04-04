‘Mermaid’ Comedy Thriller Film Stars Johnny Pemberton – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Tyler Cornack, the comedy thriller film ‘Mermaid’ centers on Doug, who is an awkward Florida drug addict. Divorced and alone, he shares custody of his young daughter with his ex. Doug’s reeling from losing his job at a local strip club, where he takes care of the fish in the aquarium. Things are beyond bleak — so Doug zips his boat out into the Gulf to end the pain of his reality. But at his lowest point, he discovers an injured Mermaid creature clinging to life. For Doug, it’s a sign from the Universe – so he brings her home, gives her shelter in his tub and begins to nurse her back to health. He even names her Destiny. As their rapport blossoms, word of his secret gets out and he is forced to protect his new friend by any means necessary.

The film stars Johnny Pemberton as Doug, Kevin Nealon as Keith, Kirk Fox as Skip, Tom Arnold as Todd, Devyn McDowell as Layla, Julia Valentine Larson, Robert Patrick as Ron Bocca, and Kevin Dunn as Keith.

‘Mermaid’ is produced by Daniel Brandt, Dan Eckerle, and Cole Eckerle. Production company is Bad Grey, in association with Candy Pictures and Pilot Moon Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Joel Lavold, the music is by Tyler Cornack, and the editing is by Cole Eckerle.

Watch the trailer below:



Utopia will release ‘Mermaid’ in theaters on April 8, 2026.

Visit the official website for ticket information and details:

https://mermaid.utopia.film/

Johnny Pemberton is most known for his roles in ‘Fallout’ and ‘Superstore.’