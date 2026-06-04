‘How To Rob A Bank’ Film Stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, and Rhenzy Feliz – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by David Leitch, the film ‘How To Rob A Bank’ centers on a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers who broadcast their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their most ambitious heist yet.

‘How To Rob A Bank’ stars Nicholas Hoult (as Ryan), Zoë Kravitz (as Reagan Gardner), Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson (as Vince), John C. Reilly (as Agent West), with Tati Gabrielle (as Skyler).

Written by Mark Bianculli, ‘How To Rob A Bank’ is produced by Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, with executive producers Mark Bianculli and Ben Ormand. Production companies are Amazon MGM Studios, Imagine Entertainment, and 87North Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Jonathan Sela, the music is by Dominic Lewis, and the editing is by Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir.

Watch the trailer below:



Amazon MGM Studios will release ‘How To Rob A Bank’ in theaters on September 4, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: http://howtorobabankfilm.com/

Nicholas Hoult is most known for roles in The Favourite, Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men series (as Beast), The Great, and Renfield. Zoë Kravitz is best known for Big Little Lies, High Fidelity, The Batman (as Catwoman), and music with Lolawolf. Anna Sawaiis known for Sh?gun, Pachinko, and F9. Pete Davidson is known for Saturday Night Live, The King of Staten Island, Bupkis, and comedy/stand-up. John C. Reilly is known for Step Brothers, Boogie Nights, Chicago, Walk Hard, and voice work in animated films. Christian Slater is known for Heathers, True Romance, Mr. Robot, and The Name of the Rose.