Samaire Armstrong, Corin Nemec, Stelio Savante, Todd Jenkins, and Brittany Mcvicker Board ‘Kill Trip’ Movie

Samaire Armstrong (Terror On The Prairie), Corin Nemec (Place Of Bones), SAG award nominee Stelio Savante (Infidel), Todd Jenkins (The Channel), and Brittany Mcvicker (Break), have joined the cast of Kristian McKay’s horror thriller, ‘Kill Trip,’ being produced under the banner of Obscura Film.

‘Kill Trip‘ follows a group of young festival-goers who hitch a ride to a music festival—only to find themselves trapped in a deadly nightmare when they accept help from the wrong stranger. As the bodies begin to disappear, the group’s road to salvation quickly becomes a race against a malevolent force hiding in plain sight. One thing’s for certain, not everyone is making it to Austin.

Filmed throughout Central Texas, ‘Kill Trip‘ is written, directed, and produced by Kristian McKay. McKay’s filmmaking has garnered awards that include, “The Golden Palm Award” at the Mexico International Film Festival in 2018, the “Audience Award” at NewFilmmakers LA 2018, and Official Selection at Guayaquil International Film Festival for his debut feature film, Ventaja. Ventaja, a thriller filmed in South America, enjoyed a successful eight week theatrical run with Cinemark Cinemas in 2019 and was nominated as Ecuador’s Oscar submission for Best Foreign Film category.

‘Kill Trip‘ is his American feature film debut.

Principal photography is set to begin May, 2025.



Photo credits:

Samaire Armstrong (photo by Nicholas Kalikow),

Corin Nemec (photo by David VanGorder),

Stelio Savante (photo by Rudolf Buitendach)

Todd Jenkins (photo by Todd Jenkins)

Brittany McVicker (photo by Jay David)