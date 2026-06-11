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‘Badland Rising’ Action Thriller Film Stars Jake Ryan, Nathan Phillips, Steve Mouzakis – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Badland Rising

Directed by Blair Moore, the film ‘Badland Rising’ centers on an ordinary bloke who embarks on a 19-hour drive home, unaware of being pursued by two unhinged criminals. Once he discovers their motive, his journey turns into a brutal fight for survival.

‘Badland Rising’ stars Jake Ryan (as Dave Shepard), Nathan Phillips (as Morgan), Steve Mouzakis (as Mitch), Robert Rabiah (as Vlad Ivanov), Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, and Aaron Glenane.

Written by Dru Brown and Blair Moore, ‘Badland Rising’ is produced by Lav Bodnaruk, Dru Brown, Brett Kennedy, Michael Mier, Blair Moore, Steve Morris, and Anna Kolenko, with executive producer Giuseppe Cassin. Production companies include Flying Billykart Entertainment and Homeward Motion Picture.

The film’s cinematography is by Timothy Carr, the music is by Ronnie Minder, with editing by Steph Liquorish.

Watch the trailer below:

Saban Films will release ‘Badland Rising’ on digital and VOD on June 12, 2026.

Jake Ryan is most known for series Home and Away and Wentworth, and films The Sapphires and The Great Gatsby. Nathan Phillips is recognized for Wolf Creek. Steve Mouzakis has appeared in various Australian action and drama productions.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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