‘Badland Rising’ Action Thriller Film Stars Jake Ryan, Nathan Phillips, Steve Mouzakis – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Blair Moore, the film ‘Badland Rising’ centers on an ordinary bloke who embarks on a 19-hour drive home, unaware of being pursued by two unhinged criminals. Once he discovers their motive, his journey turns into a brutal fight for survival.

‘Badland Rising’ stars Jake Ryan (as Dave Shepard), Nathan Phillips (as Morgan), Steve Mouzakis (as Mitch), Robert Rabiah (as Vlad Ivanov), Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, and Aaron Glenane.

Written by Dru Brown and Blair Moore, ‘Badland Rising’ is produced by Lav Bodnaruk, Dru Brown, Brett Kennedy, Michael Mier, Blair Moore, Steve Morris, and Anna Kolenko, with executive producer Giuseppe Cassin. Production companies include Flying Billykart Entertainment and Homeward Motion Picture.

The film’s cinematography is by Timothy Carr, the music is by Ronnie Minder, with editing by Steph Liquorish.

Watch the trailer below:



Saban Films will release ‘Badland Rising’ on digital and VOD on June 12, 2026.

Jake Ryan is most known for series Home and Away and Wentworth, and films The Sapphires and The Great Gatsby. Nathan Phillips is recognized for Wolf Creek. Steve Mouzakis has appeared in various Australian action and drama productions.