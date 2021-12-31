Wendy Shepherd Celebrates 20 Years With Studio Matrix – Helping People With Publicity And Their Online Presence

Wendy Shepherd is an entrepreneur who has developed many websites over the last 24 years (since about 1997), including launching Studio Matrix 20 years ago in 2001 to help entertainment talent with websites, social media, publicity, and brand management. In addition to Studio Matrix, Wendy is the owner of entertainment websites Movie Vine (since 2004), Entertainment Vine (since 2006), and many other websites.

“I love working with amazingly talented and dedicated people and getting the news out about their projects. The stories that are shared will hopefully inspire others,” says Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix

Born in Ohio, Wendy currently lives in Maryland and is a happy wife to husband Michael, mother to three children; Erick, Timothy, and Mark, and is also a grandmother. Wendy’s experience includes a background in digital graphics, website design, online publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, coding, and more. She works with well-known entertainment talent and films, runs many high-profile marketing campaigns, and is titled an associate producer on a couple of film production projects.

Wendy has previously been covered for her online work and creations by The Wall Street Journal, Revenue Magazine, Digital Journal, Voyage LA, USA Weekly, Blasting News, and The Emmitsburg Dispatch (retired), along with other media outlets.

Through Studio Matrix, Wendy Shepherd has worked with notable actors over the years including: Sean Patrick Flanery (Powder, The Boondock Saints), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead, The Boondock Saints), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld, Capote), Paul J Alessi (Alpha Males Experiment), Danielle Nicolet (The Flash), Kevin Chapman (City on a Hill), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural, Lost), Josh Stewart (Interstellar, Criminal Minds), Bernard Robichaud (The Trailer Park Boys), Richard Gabai (Insight, Justice), Russ Russo (An Act of War), Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital, The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Stelio Savante (Infidel, Running for Grace), Simon Merrells (Spartacus, Knightfall), Carmine Giovinazzo (CSI: NY), Brighton Sharbino (The Walking Dead), Saxon Sharbino (Poltergeist), Kyla Kennedy (Speechless, The Walking Dead), Dee Wallace (Cujo, E.T.), Gabrielle Stone (Speak No Evil), Caitlin Carmichael (Dwight in Shining Armor), Gene Blalock (Carpe Noctem, The Nightmare Gallery), Anthony Ingruber (The Age of Adeline), Joseph Morgan (Armistice, The Vampire Diaries), Bill Kelly (Bloodline, True Detective), Ronnie Gene Blevins (Death in Texas, Joe), Carolyn B Kennedy (Danger Pay), Justin Kucsulain (Bloodline, The Walking Dead), David Bianchi (Queen of the South, Ruthless), Massimo Dobrovic (Age of the Living Dead), Kevin Interdonato (Bad Frank), Gloria Mann (Point Break), Kevin Sizemore (Mine 9), Jim Thorburn (Helix), Wolfgang Weber (Interpreters), Peyton Wich (Stranger Things), Lily Chee (Daredevil, Chicken Girls), Ryan J Francis (Hook), Erik Fellows (Break Even, The Bay), Aaron Dalla Villa (Pledge), Jaiden Kaine (The Vampire Diaries, Hidden Figures), Christine Horn (The Good Doctor), Gene Silvers (Them, The Mosquito Coast), Jonathan Stoddard (Voices, The Young and the Restless), Ross Kurt Le (Stitchers), Justin Taite (The Awful Kind), Kit Lang (Battle Scars), Amelie Anstett (Chicken Girls), Jermaine Rivers (The Gifted), and so many more inspirational artists.

To contact about interviews or articles featuring entertainment talent, or for more information about Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix, please visit https://www.studiomatrix.com

Check out the film projects Wendy Shepherd has worked on at IMDb (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2699226/) or visit her official website (https://www.wendyshepherd.com/).