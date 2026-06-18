‘Summer’s Last Resort’ Comedy Film Stars Sophia Bush, Jerry O’Connell, Violet McGraw – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Melanie Scrofano, the film ‘Summer’s Last Resort’ centers on a high-strung teenager named Summer who finds herself trapped on a luxury Caribbean vacation with her free-spirited mom and her mom’s corny new boyfriend—who also happens to be her vice principal. Determined to sabotage the budding romance, Summer’s secret breakup plan spirals into chaotic vacation misadventures filled with sunburns, sabotage, emotional twists, and laugh-out-loud family comedy moments.

‘Summer’s Last Resort’ stars Violet McGraw (as Summer), Sophia Bush (as Milly), Jerry O’Connell (as Glenn), Tim Rozon (as Captain Otto), Clara Alexandrova (as Sadie), Dawian van der Westhuizen (as Grayson), and Mas Botha.

Written by Emily Andras, ‘Summer’s Last Resort’ is executive produced by Emily Andras and Lance Samuels. Production company is Blue Ice Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Trevor Calverley.

Watch the trailer below:



Tubi will release ‘Summer’s Last Resort’ digitally on demand on July 3, 2026.

For more details, and to watch, visit Tubi’s official page here.

Violet McGraw is most known for roles in films like The Invisible Man and M3GAN. Sophia Bush is most known for One Tree Hill. Jerry O’Connell is most known for Stand by Me, Scream 2, and TV series like Billions. Tim Rozon is most known for Wynonna Earp.