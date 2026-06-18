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‘Summer’s Last Resort’ Comedy Film Stars Sophia Bush, Jerry O’Connell, Violet McGraw – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Summer's Last Resort

Directed by Melanie Scrofano, the film ‘Summer’s Last Resort’ centers on a high-strung teenager named Summer who finds herself trapped on a luxury Caribbean vacation with her free-spirited mom and her mom’s corny new boyfriend—who also happens to be her vice principal. Determined to sabotage the budding romance, Summer’s secret breakup plan spirals into chaotic vacation misadventures filled with sunburns, sabotage, emotional twists, and laugh-out-loud family comedy moments.

Summer's Last Resort‘Summer’s Last Resort’ stars Violet McGraw (as Summer), Sophia Bush (as Milly), Jerry O’Connell (as Glenn), Tim Rozon (as Captain Otto), Clara Alexandrova (as Sadie), Dawian van der Westhuizen (as Grayson), and Mas Botha.

Written by Emily Andras, ‘Summer’s Last Resort’ is executive produced by Emily Andras and Lance Samuels. Production company is Blue Ice Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Trevor Calverley.

Watch the trailer below:

Tubi will release ‘Summer’s Last Resort’ digitally on demand on July 3, 2026.

For more details, and to watch, visit Tubi’s official page here.

Violet McGraw is most known for roles in films like The Invisible Man and M3GAN. Sophia Bush is most known for One Tree Hill. Jerry O’Connell is most known for Stand by Me, Scream 2, and TV series like Billions. Tim Rozon is most known for Wynonna Earp.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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