Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Covenant’ Coming To Theaters – Release Date

Releasing in theaters on April 21, 2023, the action thriller “The Covenant” stars Jake Gyllenhaal as US Army Sergeant John Kinley and Dar Salim as Afghan interpreter Ahmed. After an ambush, Ahmed (Dar Salim) goes to Herculean lengths to save Kinley’s life. When Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) learns that Ahmed and his family were not given safe passage to America as promised, he must repay his debt by returning to the war zone to retrieve them before the Taliban hunts them down first.

“The Covenant” is directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Guy Ritchie and, Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Also starring are Antony Starr, Alexander Ludwig, and Bobby Schofield, with Emily Beecham and Jonny Lee Miller.

Check out the trailer: