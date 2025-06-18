MoviesNews

‘The Stranger in My Home’: Thriller Film Stars Sophia Bush, Chris Carmack, Amiah Miller, and Chris Johnson – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2025
1 minute read

Directed by Jeff Fisher, ‘The Stranger in My Home’ is a rated-R thriller film about Ali and her teenage daughter, Katie, who have built a picture-perfect life – until a knock at the door shatters everything. The man outside isn’t just a stranger – he claims to be Katie’s father. What begins as an unsettling encounter soon spirals into a nightmare, unearthing long-buried secrets and turning their once-safe home into a trap of deception, obsession, and deadly consequences.

Based on the bestselling novel by Adele Parks, ‘The Stranger in My Home’ stars Sophia Bush (as Ali), Chris Carmack (as Tom Truby), Amiah Miller (as Katie Mitchell), and Chris Johnson (as Jeff Mitchell).

Screenplay is written by Chris Sivertson, ‘The Stranger in My Home’ is produced by Brad Krevoy, and executive produced by Amanda Phillips, Vince Balzano, Garrett VanDusen, Kaan Karahan, Andrew Riach, David Wulf, and Jennifer Ricci.

Watch the trailer below:

‘The Stranger in My Home’ will be released digitally on June 24, 2025 by Republic Pictures (a Paramount Pictures label).

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2025
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.