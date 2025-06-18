‘The Stranger in My Home’: Thriller Film Stars Sophia Bush, Chris Carmack, Amiah Miller, and Chris Johnson – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jeff Fisher, ‘The Stranger in My Home’ is a rated-R thriller film about Ali and her teenage daughter, Katie, who have built a picture-perfect life – until a knock at the door shatters everything. The man outside isn’t just a stranger – he claims to be Katie’s father. What begins as an unsettling encounter soon spirals into a nightmare, unearthing long-buried secrets and turning their once-safe home into a trap of deception, obsession, and deadly consequences.

Based on the bestselling novel by Adele Parks, ‘The Stranger in My Home’ stars Sophia Bush (as Ali), Chris Carmack (as Tom Truby), Amiah Miller (as Katie Mitchell), and Chris Johnson (as Jeff Mitchell).

Screenplay is written by Chris Sivertson, ‘The Stranger in My Home’ is produced by Brad Krevoy, and executive produced by Amanda Phillips, Vince Balzano, Garrett VanDusen, Kaan Karahan, Andrew Riach, David Wulf, and Jennifer Ricci.

Watch the trailer below:



‘The Stranger in My Home’ will be released digitally on June 24, 2025 by Republic Pictures (a Paramount Pictures label).