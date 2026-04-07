‘The Invite’ Comedy Film Stars Seth Rogan, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the comedy film ‘The Invite’ centers on how Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?

‘The Invite’ stars Seth Rogan as Joe, Olivia Wilde as Angela, Penélope Cruz as Pina, and Edward Norton as Hawk.

Based on The People Upstairs by Cesc Gay, ‘The Invite’ screenplay is written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones. It is produced by Ben Browning, Megan Ellison, and David Permut, with executive producer _. Production companies are Annapurna Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment, and Permut Presentations.

The film’s cinematography is by Adam Newport-Berra, the music is by Devonté Hynes, and the editing is by

Yorgos Mavropsaridis and Anthony Boys.

Watch the trailer below:



A24 will release ‘The Invite’ in theaters on June 26, 2026.