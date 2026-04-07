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‘The Invite’ Comedy Film Stars Seth Rogan, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 7, 2026
1 minute read
The Invite

Directed by Olivia Wilde, the comedy film ‘The Invite’ centers on how Joe and Angela’s marriage is on thin ice. When they invite their enigmatic upstairs neighbors for a dinner party, the night spirals into unexpected places. Have they reignited the spark or lit the match that burns it all down?

‘The Invite’ stars Seth Rogan as Joe, Olivia Wilde as Angela, Penélope Cruz as Pina, and Edward Norton as Hawk.

Based on The People Upstairs by Cesc Gay, ‘The Invite’ screenplay is written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones. It is produced by Ben Browning, Megan Ellison, and David Permut, with executive producer _. Production companies are Annapurna Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment, and Permut Presentations.

The film’s cinematography is by Adam Newport-Berra, the music is by Devonté Hynes, and the editing is by
Yorgos Mavropsaridis and Anthony Boys.

Watch the trailer below:

A24 will release ‘The Invite’ in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 7, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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