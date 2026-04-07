‘Swapped’ Animated Adventure Film Voiced By Stars Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, and Tracy Morgan – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Nathan Greno, the animated adventure film ‘Swapped’ is a buddy comedy about a small woodland creature, voiced by Academy Award winner Michael B. Jordan, and a majestic bird (Juno Temple). When these two natural sworn enemies of The Valley suddenly swap bodies, they must team up, while walking in each other’s feathers and fur, to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

‘Swapped’ stars Michael B. Jordan as Ollie, Juno Temple as Ivy, Tracy Morgan as Boogle, Cedric the Entertainer as Caloo, Justina Machado as Calli, Ambika Mod as Violet, and Lolly Adefope as Lily, with Tata Vega as Ollie’s grandma.

Screenplay written by John Whittington, Christian Magalhaes, and Robert Snow, with story by John Whittington, Adam Karp, Christian Magalhaes, Robert Snow, and Nathan Greno, ‘Swapped’ is produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews. Production company is Skydance Animation.

The film’s music is by Siddhartha Khosla and the editing is by Tim Mertens.

Watch the trailer below:



Netflix will release ‘Swapped’ on May 1, 2026.

Watch on the official website here:

https://www.netflix.com/title/81749852