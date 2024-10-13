MoviesTrailers

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Official Trailer – In Theaters Now

Wendy ShepherdOctober 13, 2024
Released in theaters in October 2024 by Warner Bros. Pictures, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux‘ is a musical-thriller film that finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him.

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ stars Joaquin Phoenix (as Authur Fleck, aka Joker) and Lady Gaga (as Lee Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn), Brendan Gleeson (as Jackie Sullivan) and Catherine Keener (as Maryanne Stewart), Zazie Beetz (as Sophie Dumond), Steve Coogan (as Paddy Meyers), and Harry Lawtey (as Harvey Dent). Phillips directed ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ from a screenplay by Scott Silver and Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film’s executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Watch the trailer below:

Find where to get tickets here.

