‘Forbidden Fruits’ Comedy Horror Film Stars Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Victoria Pedretti, and Alexandra Shipp – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Meredith Alloway, the comedy horror film ‘Forbidden Fruits’ tells the story of how, at a mall store called Free Eden, employee Apple secretly runs a witchy femme cult in the basement of the mall store after hours – with fellow fruits Cherry and Fig. But when new hire Pumpkin challenges their performative sisterhood, the women are forced to face their own poisons or succumb to a bloody fate.

‘Forbidden Fruits’ stars Lili Reinhart (as Apple), Lola Tung (as Pumpkin), Victoria Pedretti (as Cherry), Alexandra Shipp (as Fig), Emma Chamberlain (as Pickle), and Gabrielle Union (as Sharon).

Written by Meredith Alloway and Lily Houghton, ‘Forbidden Fruits’ is produced by Mason Novick, Diablo Cody, Trent Hubbard, and Mary Anne Waterhouse. Executive produced by Charlie Traisman, Katherine Romans, Rachel Douglas, Casey Durant, Neil Parris, Randy Manis, and Fallon Siegler. Production companies are MXN Entertainment, Quadrant Motion Pictures, and Lollipop Woods Production, in association with Madhouse Films and 100 Zeros of Forbidden Fruits.

Cinematography for ‘Forbidden Fruits’ is by Karim Hussain, music by Anna Drubich, and editing by Hanna Park.

Watch the trailer below:



Distributed by Independent Film Company (IFC Films), ‘Forbidden Fruits’ will be released in theaters on March 27, 2026, in the U.S. and on March 20, 2026, in the UK and Australia. The film had its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival on March 16, 2026. After its theatrical release, the film will be available to stream on Shudder.

The official website is here: https://www.forbiddenfruits.movie/home/

Lili Reinhart is most known for her role in the ‘Riverdale’ television series as Betty Cooper. Lola Tung is best known for her role in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ as Isabel “Belly” Conklin. Victoria Pedretti is most known for her role in the television series ‘You’ as Love Quinn. Alexandra Shipp is best known for her role as Storm in the X-Men movies.