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‘Hexed’ Animated Magical Fantasy Film Stars Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones – Teaser Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 17, 2026
1 minute read
Hexed

Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, with co-director Josie Trinidad, the animated fantasy film ‘Hexed’ centers on an awkward teen and her Type-A mother who learn her peculiarities might be magical powers, transforming their lives and revealing a hidden magical realm. When Billie accidentally unleashes secret magical abilities, she’s hurtled out of suburbia and into a magical realm called Hexe, where she’s greeted by Ms. Quill and Elias Quire. As Billie’s spectacle-filled journey unfolds, she uncovers family mysteries that could change the magical world of witches forever. This is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 65th animated feature, an original coming-of-age fantasy adventure.

Stars of ‘Hexed’ include Hailee Steinfeld (as the voice of Billie Doe), Rashida Jones (as the voice of Alice Doe), Tracey Ullman (as the voice of Ms. Quill), and Stephen Fry (as the voice of Elias Quire), with CeeLo Green and Emilie-Claire Barlow.

‘Hexed’ is produced by Juan Pabloe Reyes Lancaster-Jones, Roy Conli and Yvett Merino, with executive producer Jared Bush. Production company is Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Walt Disney Pictures will release ‘Hexed’ in theaters on November 25, 2026.

Hailee Steinfeld is most known for roles in True Grit, the Pitch Perfect series, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Rashida Jones is most known for Parks and Recreation, The Office, and voice work in Pixar films like Onward and Toy Story 4. Tracey Ullman is a renowned comedian and actress known for The Tracey Ullman Show and various film roles. Stephen Fry is widely recognized for Jeeves and Wooster, Blackadder, and narrations across The Hobbit films and more.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 17, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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