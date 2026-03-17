‘Outcome’ Dark Comedy-Drama Film Stars Keanu Reeves, Jonah Hill, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jonah Hill, the dark comedy-drama film ‘Outcome’ centers on Reef Hawk, a beloved Hollywood star who must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that’s sure to shatter his image and end his career. With the support of his lifelong besties, Kyle and Xander, along with his crisis lawyer, Ira, Reef embarks on a soul-searching journey to make amends with anyone he could have possibly wronged in hopes of identifying the blackmailer. Co-writer and director Hill brings a unique lens to Reef’s wild but spiritually cleansing, nostalgic, and eye-opening trip down memory lane, where confronting his past might be the only way to rescue his future.

‘Outcome’ stars Keanu Reeves (as Reef Hawk), Jonah Hill (as Ira Slitz), Cameron Diaz (as Kyle), Matt Bomer (as Xander), Susan Lucci (as Dinah Hawk), Laverne Cox (as Virginia Allen Green), David Spade (as Buddy), Martin Scorsese (as Richie “Red” Rodriguez), Atsuko Okatsuka (as Unis Kim), Roy Wood Jr. (as Reverend Leondrus Carter), Welker White (as Savannah), and Ivy Wolk.

Written by Jonah Hill and Ezra Woods, ‘Outcome’ is produced by Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, and Alison Goodwin, with executive producer Adam Merims. Production companies are Apple Studios and Strong Baby Productions.

Cinematography for ‘Outcome’ is by Benoît Debie, music by Jon Brion, with editing by Nick Houy and Nicholas Ramirez.

Watch the trailer below:



‘Outcome’ will stream globally on Apple TV+ on April 10, 2026.

Watch here: https://tv.apple.com/us/movie/outcome/umc.cmc.3uvjztuy2y8ve2rj6nvgyop89.