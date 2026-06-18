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‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ Comedy Film Stars Tim Savage, Adam Pasi, Abigail Killmeier – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie

Directed by Michael Ward, the film ‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ centers on oddball internet legend Skweezy Jibbs is making the movie of his dreams. Unfortunately for him, he’s got no money, no experience, no skill, and no filmmaking talent. When his controlling mother gets involved, Skweezy is forced to confront the very essence of who he is.

‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ stars Tim Savage (as Skweezy Jibbs), Adam Pasi, Abigail Killmeier, Kevin Michael Moore, and Sharonlee McLean.

Written by Tim Savage, ‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ is produced by David Allen Cress, Tim Savage, and Kevin Sullivan, with executive producer Taymer.

The film’s cinematography is by Tyson Wisbrock, music is by Wilson Brown and Antfood, with editing by Kellan Embry.

Watch the trailer below:

The film will be released through a 60+ city US theatrical tour with Skweezy Jibbs appearing in person for live Q&A at many screenings. To check out the ongoing tour dates, visit the official website here: https://skweezymovie.com/

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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