‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ Comedy Film Stars Tim Savage, Adam Pasi, Abigail Killmeier – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Michael Ward, the film ‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ centers on oddball internet legend Skweezy Jibbs is making the movie of his dreams. Unfortunately for him, he’s got no money, no experience, no skill, and no filmmaking talent. When his controlling mother gets involved, Skweezy is forced to confront the very essence of who he is.

‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ stars Tim Savage (as Skweezy Jibbs), Adam Pasi, Abigail Killmeier, Kevin Michael Moore, and Sharonlee McLean.

Written by Tim Savage, ‘Skweezy Jibbs Makes a Movie’ is produced by David Allen Cress, Tim Savage, and Kevin Sullivan, with executive producer Taymer.

The film’s cinematography is by Tyson Wisbrock, music is by Wilson Brown and Antfood, with editing by Kellan Embry.

Watch the trailer below:



The film will be released through a 60+ city US theatrical tour with Skweezy Jibbs appearing in person for live Q&A at many screenings. To check out the ongoing tour dates, visit the official website here: https://skweezymovie.com/