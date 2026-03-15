MoviesNews

‘Hokum’ Supernatural Horror Film Stars Severance’s Adam Scott – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 15, 2026
1 minute read
Hokum

HokumDirected by Damian McCarthy, the supernatural horror film ‘Hokum’ tells the story of reclusive novelist Ohm Bauman, who retreats to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes. The staff’s tales of an ancient witch haunting the honeymoon suite take hold of his mind. Soon, disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance draw him into a nightmarish confrontation with the darkest corners of his past.

‘Hokum’ stars Adam Scott (as Ohm Bauman), with Peter Coonan (as Mal), David Wilmot (as Jerry), Florence Ordesh (as Fiona), Will O’Connell (as Alby), Michael Patric (as Fergal), Siox C (as Witch), Brendan Conroy, Austin Amelio (as Conquistador), and Ezra Carlisle.

Written by Damian McCarthy, ‘Hokum’ is a film produced by Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Derek Dauchy, Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde, and Mairtín de Barra. Executive producers are Ken Kao, Josh Rosenbaum, Ben Ross, Dan Kagan, Rami Yasin, Andrew Childs, Bryan Meng, and Dr. Terence Chan. Production companies are Cweature Features, Spooky Pictures, Image Nation Abu Dhabi, and Tailored Films.

‘Hokum’ cinematography is by Colm Hogan, music is by Joseph Bishara, and editing is by Brian Philip Davis.

Watch the trailer below:

Distributed by Neon in the United States and Black Bear Pictures in the United Kingdom, ‘Hokum’ will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

Adam Scott is most known for his role as Mark Scout in the popular science fiction psychological thriller television series ‘Severance’ on Apple TV+.
Hokum

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 15, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.