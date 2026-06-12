‘California Schemin’ ‘ Musical Biographical Film Stars James McAvoy, Samuel Bottomley, and Séamus McLean Ross – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by James McAvoy, the musical biographical film ‘California Schemin” is based on the outrageous true story, and is James McAvoy’s directorial debut, that follows two Scottish lads who convince the music industry they are an established Californian hip hop duo called Silibil’n’Brains. They bag a record deal and appear on MTV, before their scam begins to unravel, testing their friendship to its limits.

‘California Schemin” stars James McAvoy (as Anthony Reid), Samuel Bottomley (as Billy “Silibil” Boyd), Séamus McLean Ross (as Gavin “Brains” Bain), Lucy Halliday (as Mary Boyd), Rebekah Murrell (as Tessa), and James Corden (as a music executive).

Written by Elaine Gracie and Archie Thomson, ‘California Schemin” is produced by Danny Page, Paul Aniello, Simon Kay, and Michael Mendelsohn, with executive producers including James McAvoy, Natalie Perrotta, Naysun Alae-Carew, Kieran Hannigan, Steven Little, and Bob Yari. Production companies are Patriot Pictures, Homefront Productions, Blazing Griffin, and Tartan Bridge Films.

The film’s cinematography is by James Rhodes, the music is by Raffertie, and the editing is by Joe Sawyer.

Watch the trailer below:



Magenta Light Studios will release ‘California Schemin” in theaters on October 2, 2026, with a wider expansion on October 9, 2026.

Samuel Bottomley is most known for roles in films like How to Have Sex. Séamus McLean Ross is recognized for appearances in series such as Outlander: Blood of My Blood. James McAvoy is most known for Split, X-Men films, and Atonement. Lucy Halliday has notable credits in The Testaments. James Corden is widely known for Gavin & Stacey and hosting The Late Late Show.