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‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ Animated Adventure Comedy Film Stars Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, and Simon Pegg – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 6, 2026
1 minute read
Ice Age: Boiling Point

Directed by John C. Donkin, the animated adventure comedy film ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ centers on a wild adventure through dinosaurs and lava as Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the herd explore uncharted regions of the dangerous Lost World.

The stars of ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ include Ray Romano (as voice of Manny), John Leguizamo (as voice of Sid), Denis Leary (as voice of Diego), Queen Latifah (as voice of Ellie), and Simon Pegg (as voice of Buck).

‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ is produced by Lori Forte and Patrick Worlock. Production company is 20th Century Animation.

The film’s music is by Batu Sener.

Watch the trailer below:

20th Century Studios will release ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ in theaters on February 5, 2027.

Ray Romano is most known for Everybody Loves Raymond. John Leguizamo is most known for Moulin Rouge. Denis Leary is most known for Rescue Me. Queen Latifah is most known for Chicago. Simon Pegg is most known for Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and the Mission: Impossible films.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 6, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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