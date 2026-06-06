‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ Animated Adventure Comedy Film Stars Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Denis Leary, Queen Latifah, and Simon Pegg – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by John C. Donkin, the animated adventure comedy film ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ centers on a wild adventure through dinosaurs and lava as Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the herd explore uncharted regions of the dangerous Lost World.

The stars of ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ include Ray Romano (as voice of Manny), John Leguizamo (as voice of Sid), Denis Leary (as voice of Diego), Queen Latifah (as voice of Ellie), and Simon Pegg (as voice of Buck).

‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ is produced by Lori Forte and Patrick Worlock. Production company is 20th Century Animation.

The film’s music is by Batu Sener.

Watch the trailer below:



20th Century Studios will release ‘Ice Age: Boiling Point’ in theaters on February 5, 2027.

Ray Romano is most known for Everybody Loves Raymond. John Leguizamo is most known for Moulin Rouge. Denis Leary is most known for Rescue Me. Queen Latifah is most known for Chicago. Simon Pegg is most known for Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and the Mission: Impossible films.