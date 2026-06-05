‘The Birthday Party’ Drama Film Stars Willem Dafoe, Vic Carmen Sonne, Joe Cole, and Emma Suárez – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Miguel Ángel Jiménez, the drama film ‘The Birthday Party’ is set in the late 1970s somewhere in the Mediterranean, where Marcos Timoleon, an Aristotle Onassis-like tycoon, is throwing a lavish, extravagant birthday party for Sofia, his daughter and sole heiress, on his exclusive private island. The party is a perfect excuse for various people in his life to approach him with their own agendas. But Marcos, who is used to ruthlessly controlling everything and everyone around him at whatever cost, is also secretly plotting a big decision on his daughter’s behalf.

Sofia, however, has come to share some important news of her own. As guests start pouring in and night falls, the party grows rowdier and more decadent, while the inevitable clash between Marcos and Sofia reaches a heartbreaking climax.

‘The Birthday Party’ stars Willem Dafoe (as Marcos Timoleon), Vic Carmen Sonne (as Sofia Timoleon), Joe Cole (as Ian Forster), and Emma Suárez (as Olivia).

Written by Giorgos Karnavas, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and Nicos Panayotopoulos, based on the novel by Panos Karnavas, ‘The Birthday Party’ is produced by Giorgos Karnavas, with executive producers Ginevra Bulgari, Alexandra Daskalopoulou, Ivan Samokhvalov, Ioanna Stais, Moh Hefzy, Lee Broda, Shane West, Richie Walls, Jeff Rice, Claudia Romero, Gabriel Kaplan, Bruno Lowagie, Ingeborg Willaert, Mathieu Delaunay, Talal Abu Ghazaleh, Alexander Tsekalo, Martien Uyttendaele, Dirk De Lille, Edgar Daarnhouwer, Olivier Mortagne, Iokasti Tarnanidi, and Dries Phlypo. Production companies are Heretic, Eolo Films Productions, Fasten Films, Frontstage Entertainment S.A., Hopeless Romantic Productions, Kalamata Films, Lemming Film, and Raucous Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Gris Jordana, the music is by Alexandros Livitsanos and Prins Obi, and the editing is by Nacho Ruiz Capillas.

Watch the trailer below:



Quiver Distribution will release ‘The Birthday Party’ in select theaters, on demand, and on digital on August 14, 2026.

Willem Dafoe is most known for his roles in Platoon, Mississippi Burning, and as the Green Goblin in the Spider-Man films. Vic Carmen Sonne known for her role in The Helicopter Heist. Joe Cole is known for his roles in the series Peaky Blinders and Gangs of London. Emma Suárez is known for Tierra and Los amantes del Círculo Polar.