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‘Your Fault: London’ Romantic Drama Film Stars Asha Banks and Matthew Broome – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Your Fault: London

Directed by Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood, the romantic drama film ‘Your Fault: London’ centers on Noah and Nick who return stronger, closer, and more in love than ever after the events of My Fault: London. But as life begins to pull them in different directions, their relationship faces its toughest challenge yet. Noah heads to Oxford to pursue her studies, while Nick finds himself consumed by the growing demands of work. When new people enter their lives, stirring unexpected emotions and lingering jealousy, cracks begin to form. Trust is tested, passions flare, and the bond they once thought unbreakable starts to strain. Now standing at a crossroads, Noah and Nick must decide: fight for the love that brought them together… or risk losing it forever.

‘Your Fault: London’ stars Asha Banks (as Noah), Matthew Broome (as Nick), Eve Macklin (as Ella), Ray Fearon (as William), Louisa Binder (as Sophia), Joel Nankervis (as Michael), Scarlett Rayner (as Briar), Orlando Norman (as Cruz), Enva Lewis (as Jenna), Kerim Hassan (as Lion), Sam Buchanan (as Ronnie), and Scarlett Rayner (as Briar).

Written by Melissa Osborne and Bella Heesom, based on the novel by Mercedes Ron, ‘Your Fault: London’ is produced by Ben Pugh and Erica Steinberg, with executive producers Kari Hatfield, Alex de la Iglesia, Carolina Bang, and Domingo González. Production companies are 42 and Pokeepsie Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Tristan Chenais, music is by James Jacob, with editing by Derek Holland and Michael Zak.

Watch the trailer below:

Amazon MGM Studios / Prime Video will release ‘Your Fault: London’ to stream on Prime Video on June 17, 2026, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Asha Banks is most known for A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. Matthew Broome is most known for The Buccaneers.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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