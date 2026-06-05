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‘The Get Out’ Action Crime Thriller Film Stars Russell Crowe, Luke Evans, Teresa Palmer, Nina Dobrev, and Aaron Paul – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
The Get Out

Directed by Derrick Borte, the film ‘The Get Out’ centers on a nightclub owner who is on the verge of leaving his dangerous past behind for retirement. After masked gunmen rob him and he finds himself squeezed by ruthless cartels, a mysterious newcomer arrives with an interest in buying the business.

‘The Get Out’ stars Russell Crowe (as Marco Kapak), Luke Evans (as Joe Carver), Teresa Palmer (as Sunny), Danny Zovatto (as Rodriguez), Nina Dobrev (as Carrie), and Aaron Paul (as Jeff).

Written by Derrick Borte and Daniel Forte (based on the novel by Thomas Perry), ‘The Get Out’ is produced by Mark Fasano, Jeffrey Greenstein, Deborah Glover, Mark Bower, with executive producers Harry Ahluwalia, Lee Broda, Brando Eaton, Ram Getz, Matthew Alex Goldberg, Richard Goldberg, Danny Greenstein, Justin Grimm, Jason Hope, Diana Hull, Wes Hull, Phil Hunt, Peter Jarowey, Michael Jefferson, Thayer Juergens, Andrew Luo, Michael Mortensen, Bruno Mustic, Jeff Rice, Jonathan Segal, Michael Sirow, Joey Suquet, and Richie Walls. Production companies are A Higher Standard, Life & Soul Pictures, and Nickel City Pictures, in association with Gramercy Park Media, Head Gear Films, Latigo Films, Screen Australia, and Vacancy Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Brendan Galvin and the music is by Bryan Senti.

Watch the trailer below:

Vertical will release ‘The Get Out’ in select theaters on June 26, 2026 and digitally/on demand on June 30, 2026.

Russell Crowe is most known for Gladiator and A Beautiful Mind. Luke Evans is most known for The Hobbit trilogy and Beauty and the Beast. Teresa Palmer is most known for Warm Bodies and Lights Out. Nina Dobrev is most known for The Vampire Diaries. Aaron Paul is most known for Breaking Bad.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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