‘The Bluff’ Action-Adventure Film Stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the action-adventure drama film ‘The Bluff’ tells the story of how Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden thought she had escaped her violent past as a pirate, finding peace in the Cayman Islands with her loving husband T.H., their son Isaac, and her sister-in-law Elizabeth. But when her notorious former captain, Connor, arrives seeking revenge, Ercell’s world is torn apart. Forced to confront the demons she’s tried to bury, Ercell is thrust back into a deadly game of secrets and survival. Armed with lethal swordsmanship, cunning traps, and a fierce will to protect those she loves, she wages a brutal war against Connor’s merciless crew. Ercell’s fight to save her family becomes a journey of redemption, as she reclaims her power and embraces the warrior she once was. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Cayman Brac’s Skull Cave and towering bluffs, producers Anthony and Joe Russo present The Bluff; a gritty, adrenaline-fueled action-adventure about family, survival, and the indomitable strength of a mother’s love.

‘The Bluff’ stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas (as Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden) and Karl Urban (as Captain Connor).

Written by Joe Ballarini and Frank E. Flowers, ‘The Bluff’ is produced by Joe Russo, p.g.a., Anthony Russo, p.g.a., Angela Russo-Otstot, p.g.a., Michael Disco, p.g.a., Cisely Saldaña, Mariel Saldaña, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Executive producers are Joe Ballarini, Frank E. Flowers, Kassee Whiting, Ari Costa, Chris Castaldi, Nick Van Dyk, Thorsten Shumacher, Sarah Halley Finn, and Zoe Saldaña. Additional cast includes: Safia Oakley-Green (as Elizabeth), Vedanten Naidoo (as Isaac), and Temuera Morrison (as Quartermaster Lee) with Ismael Cruz Cordova (as T.H. Bodden).

Watch the trailer below:

‘The Bluff’ was released by Amazon MGM Studios on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.

– Click here to watch.