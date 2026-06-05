‘By Any Means’ Historical Crime Thriller Film Stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Elegance Bratton, the film ‘By Any Means’ is inspired by a true story about a young Black FBI agent who is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders. Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa, he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur.

‘By Any Means’ stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (as Special FBI Agent Wayne Strider), Mark Wahlberg (as Gregory Scarpa), Nicole Beharie, Josh Lucas, LisaGay Hamilton, LaChanze, Ethan Embry, David Strathairn, and Giancarlo Esposito (as Vernon Dahmer).

Written by Sascha Penn, ‘By Any Means’ is produced by Alex Lebovici, Chester Algernal Gordon, Elegance Bratton, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Mark Wahlberg, and Stephen Levinson, with executive producers Gianni Benvenuto, Maria Breese, Lee Broda, Logan Coles, Nicki Cortese, Brando Eaton, Jesse Fox, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Warren Goz, Dorit Hakim, Samuel Hall, Christine Holder, Mark Holder, Petr Jákl, Adam Kolbrenner, Kevin G. Lee, Waylen Lin, Rob McGillivray, Jonathan Miller, Victor Moyers, Jonathan Oakes, Jason Pamer, Sascha Penn, Jeff Rice, Phillip Schenkler, Lee Shira, Christopher Tremann, Chase Vergari, Richie Walls, Zach Zhang (as Zach Zhe). Production companies are Hammerstone Studios, Thunder Road Films, 3:33 Creative Productions, Freedom Principle Productions, Municipal Pictures, and Wonder Street, and north.five.six, in association with Jeff Rice Films, Bright White Light, and International Media Funds Management.

The film’s cinematography is by Ante Cheng.

Watch the trailer below:



Paramount Pictures will release ‘By Any Means’ in theaters on September 4, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.byanymeansmovie.com

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is most known for his roles in Watchmen, The Matrix Resurrections, and Aquaman. Mark Wahlberg is most known for The Departed, Lone Survivor, and Ted. Nicole Beharie is most known for Sleepy Hollow and 42. The supporting cast includes Josh Lucas who is known for Sweet Home Alabama and The Lincoln Lawyer, David Strathairn is known for Good Night, and Good Luck and Lincoln), and Giancarlo Esposito is known for Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian.