‘The Isolate Thief’ Western Film Stars Mackenzie Foy, Sean Bean, and Odeya Rush – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by John Suits, the film ‘The Isolate Thief’ centers on a young woman who struggles to conceal the gold she stole from violent outlaws who have seized control of her remote outpost, outwitting them amid a deadly winter where survival becomes a game of cunning and betrayal.

‘The Isolate Thief’ stars Mackenzie Foy, Sean Bean, Odeya Rush, Jack Kesy, Ty Simpkins, Martin Sensmeier and Joe Pantoliano.

Written by Kevin Lefler, ‘The Isolate Thief’ is produced by Shannon Houchins, Vince Jolivette, Travis Mann and Margaret Miller, with executive producers Dave Roberts, Trevor O’Neil, Potsy Ponciroli and Noor Ahmed. Production company is Hideout Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Will Stone and the editing is by Matthew Sterling.

Watch the trailer below:

Radial Entertainment will release ‘The Isolate Thief’ in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Sean Bean is most known for The Lord of the Rings franchise. Mackenzie Foy is most known for Interstellar and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1. Odeya Rush is most known for Lady Bird.