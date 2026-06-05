MoviesNewsTrailers

‘The Isolate Thief’ Western Film Stars Mackenzie Foy, Sean Bean, and Odeya Rush – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
The Isolate Thief

Directed by John Suits, the film ‘The Isolate Thief’ centers on a young woman who struggles to conceal the gold she stole from violent outlaws who have seized control of her remote outpost, outwitting them amid a deadly winter where survival becomes a game of cunning and betrayal.

‘The Isolate Thief’ stars Mackenzie Foy, Sean Bean, Odeya Rush, Jack Kesy, Ty Simpkins, Martin Sensmeier and Joe Pantoliano.

Written by Kevin Lefler, ‘The Isolate Thief’ is produced by Shannon Houchins, Vince Jolivette, Travis Mann and Margaret Miller, with executive producers Dave Roberts, Trevor O’Neil, Potsy Ponciroli and Noor Ahmed. Production company is Hideout Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Will Stone and the editing is by Matthew Sterling.

Watch the trailer below:

Radial Entertainment will release ‘The Isolate Thief’ in theaters on July 10, 2026.

Sean Bean is most known for The Lord of the Rings franchise. Mackenzie Foy is most known for Interstellar and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1. Odeya Rush is most known for Lady Bird.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.