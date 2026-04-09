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‘By His Hand’ Thriller Film Stars Ryann Bailey, Chase Ramsey, Steve Luna, and Forrie J. Smith – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
By His Hand

By His HandDirected by Taylor Paur, the thriller film ‘By His Hand’ centers on Emma, who has spent her entire life trapped in Fowler’s fundamentalist cult. After a final act of humiliation, she decides to flee. Sam, a fellow member, bound by guilt and defiance, agrees to help her escape.

‘By His Hand’ stars Ryann Bailey as Emma, Chase Ramsey as Sam, Steve Luna as Fowler, Terran Lowe as Adam, MoiMoi Gilmore as Levi, Althea Sam as Lulu, Dave Martinez as Josh, Forrie Smith as Kevin, and Pamela Beheshti as Margery.

Written by Ethan Paur and Taylor Paur, ‘By His Hand’ is produced by Brittany Thaxton, Leila Salari, Taylor Paur, and Ethan Paur, with executive producers Matthew Helderman, Conor Paur, and Luke Taylor. Production company is Scryer Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Trevor Turpin, with editing is by Taylor Paur.

Additional cast includes Sila Agavale, Laura Capobianchi, Cat Hammons, Bus Riley, Nicole Marcks, Latoya Cameron as, Jude Ramsey, Leo Paur, Ethan Paur, Phillip Picasso Stone, David van Frankenhuijsen, and Travis Fannin.

Watch the trailer below:

Buffalo 8 Productions will release ‘By His Hand’ through Amazon on April 17, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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