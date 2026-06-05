‘The Brink of War’ Historical Drama Film Stars Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, J.K. Simmons – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Michael Russell Gunn, the film ‘The Brink of War’ centers on President Reagan racing against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals—or ignite disaster. With pressure mounting on all sides, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace… or destruction.



Stars of ‘The Brink of War’ include Jeff Daniels (as Ronald Reagan), Jared Harris (as Mikhail Gorbachev), J.K. Simmons (as George Shultz), Hope Davis (as Nancy Reagan), and Branka Kati? (as Raisa Gorbacheva).



‘The Brink of War’ is produced by Michael Russell Gunn, John Logan Pierson, Matt Aragachi, Chris Hammond, Tyler Zacharia, with executive producers Shannon Laning, Dylan Tarason, and Jon Walter. Production companies are SK Global, 2521 Entertainment, and Designed Epic.



The film’s cinematography is by Magdalena Górka, the music is by Austin Wintory, and the editing is by Mike Sale and Laura Yanovich.



Watch the trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-T0TlMN-RE



Angel Studios will release ‘The Brink of War’ in theaters on August 14, 2026.



For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.angel.com/movies/brink-of-war



Jeff Daniels is most known for his roles in Dumb and Dumber and the acclaimed HBO series The Newsroom. Jared Harris is most known for his performances in Chernobyl, Mad Men, and The Crown. J.K. Simmons is most known for his Oscar-winning role in Whiplash, as well as La La Land and portraying J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man films.