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‘The Brink of War’ Historical Drama Film Stars Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, J.K. Simmons – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
The Brink of War

Written and directed by Michael Russell Gunn, the film ‘The Brink of War’ centers on President Reagan racing against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals—or ignite disaster. With pressure mounting on all sides, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace… or destruction.

Stars of ‘The Brink of War’ include Jeff Daniels (as Ronald Reagan), Jared Harris (as Mikhail Gorbachev), J.K. Simmons (as George Shultz), Hope Davis (as Nancy Reagan), and Branka Kati? (as Raisa Gorbacheva).

‘The Brink of War’ is produced by Michael Russell Gunn, John Logan Pierson, Matt Aragachi, Chris Hammond, Tyler Zacharia, with executive producers Shannon Laning, Dylan Tarason, and Jon Walter. Production companies are SK Global, 2521 Entertainment, and Designed Epic.

The film’s cinematography is by Magdalena Górka, the music is by Austin Wintory, and the editing is by Mike Sale and Laura Yanovich.

Watch the trailer below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-T0TlMN-RE

Angel Studios will release ‘The Brink of War’ in theaters on August 14, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.angel.com/movies/brink-of-war

Jeff Daniels is most known for his roles in Dumb and Dumber and the acclaimed HBO series The Newsroom. Jared Harris is most known for his performances in ChernobylMad Men, and The Crown. J.K. Simmons is most known for his Oscar-winning role in Whiplash, as well as La La Land and portraying J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man films.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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