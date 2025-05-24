SCS Studio Filmz Acquires Global Sales Rights for ‘Second Chances’

SCS Studio Filmz and Scott Stoltz acquire global sales rights for ‘Second Chances,’ a road trip comedy film starring Ryan Ochoa, Amber Frank, Hayden Byerly, and Destiny Ochoa. The film is set to release later this year in 2025.

Stoltz and SCS Studio Filmz have supported multiple film and television projects in various stages of development, production, and distribution. He and his company have released and are credited with over 20 titles globally. Among them, the feature music documentary, ‘Recording in Progress,’ with Gravitas distribution (domestic) and Buffalo 8 (international), and as Co-Executive Producer for ‘Parachute,’ the Brittany Snow-directed comedy-drama released in theaters in 2024 by Vertical Entertainment and Universal Pictures Content Group. Including ‘Mr. Wonderful,‘ starring Michael Madsen and multiple projects that are being represented by SCS Studio Filmz in the market at CANNES Film Festival – March Du Film 2025.

‘Second Chances’ is about a former teen star, Nick Stone, who gets dragged into going to a wake with his sister Disney, his now-megastar ex-girlfriend Kayla, and her brother Kurt. Trouble ensues along the way, that sets them on a journey they were not expecting. Ultimately, the group discovers the detours in life can lead to something great as this little road trip reminds us that life’s greatest adventures often emerge from crazy circumstances; even when everything seems to be falling apart, a little chaos can pave the way for new beginnings.

“It’s a fun story; Ochoa and Frank’s on-screen chemistry really drives home the road trip comedy wrapped in the feelings the couple may still have for each other, along with an array of wild characters from the beginning to the end.” Stoltz said, “When people are placed into difficult situations and challenges, they become the best version of themselves. In this case, an epic day on the road leads to reinvention and embracing life’s Second Chances.”

Directed by David H. Venghaus Jr., ‘Second Chances’ is written by Ryan Ochoa and Steven Mark, produced by Ryan Ochoa, Steven Mark, and David H. Venghaus Jr., with production companies Triple R Productions, Falcon Pictures, Parris Entertainment, and Steven Mark Productions. *A very special thanks to Jaime Peralta, Consultant/Producer, for bringing this project to SCS Studio Filmz. Additional cast includes Noel Gugliemi (Noel G), Zachary Gordon, David DeLuise, Carolyn Hennesy, Geno Segers, Andre Reed, Jovan Armand, Jason Earles, Neel Sethi, and Raymond Ochoa.

Ryan Ochoa is represented by Arise Talent Agency. Amber Frank is repped by Alexander’s Talent. Hayden Byerly is repped by CESD. Destiny Ochoa is repped by Arise Talent Agency. Scott Stoltz is repped by Chad Russo at Ramo Law, Joseph Lanius at Convergence Media Law, Beverly Hills, CA, and Frank Salzano at SEL Law NY.

Scott Stoltz photo credit: Bruce Conklin