‘Pressure’ Drama Film Stars Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, and Kerry Condon – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Anthony Maras, the drama film ‘Pressure’ centers on how in the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, Pressure follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg as they face an impossible choice—launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

‘Pressure’ stars Andrew Scott as James Stagg, Brendan Fraser as Dwight D. Eisenhower, Kerry Condon as Kay Summersby, Chris Messina as Irving P. Krick, and Damian Lewis as Bernard Montgomery.

Written by David Haig and Anthony Maras, ‘Pressure’ is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Cass Marks, and Lucas Webb. Production companies are Working Title Films and StudioCanal.

The film’s cinematography is by Jamie D. Ramsay and the music is by Volker Bertelmann.

Additional cast includes Henry Ashton as John Eisenhower, Con O’Neill as Trafford Leigh-Mallory, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Michael Gregory, Toby Williams as Bryant, and Max Croes as Private Eugene Shaw.

Watch the trailer below:



Focus Features will release ‘Pressure’ in US theaters on May 29, 2026, and by StudioCanal in UK cinemas on September 9, 2026.