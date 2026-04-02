MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Pressure’ Drama Film Stars Andrew Scott, Brendan Fraser, and Kerry Condon – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 2, 2026
1 minute read

Directed by Anthony Maras, the drama film ‘Pressure’ centers on how in the tense 72 hours before D-Day, and the fate of the free world hanging in the balance, Pressure follows General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg as they face an impossible choice—launch the largest and most dangerous seaborne invasion in history or risk losing the war altogether.

‘Pressure’ stars Andrew Scott as James Stagg, Brendan Fraser as Dwight D. Eisenhower, Kerry Condon as Kay Summersby, Chris Messina as Irving P. Krick, and Damian Lewis as Bernard Montgomery.

Written by David Haig and Anthony Maras, ‘Pressure’ is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Cass Marks, and Lucas Webb. Production companies are Working Title Films and StudioCanal.

The film’s cinematography is by Jamie D. Ramsay and the music is by Volker Bertelmann.

Additional cast includes Henry Ashton as John Eisenhower, Con O’Neill as Trafford Leigh-Mallory, Daniel Quinn-Toye as Michael Gregory, Toby Williams as Bryant, and Max Croes as Private Eugene Shaw.

Watch the trailer below:

Focus Features will release ‘Pressure’ in US theaters on May 29, 2026, and by StudioCanal in UK cinemas on September 9, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 2, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.