‘Rich Flu’ Sci-Fi Thriller Film Stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rafe Spall, and Lorraine Bracco – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, the film ‘Rich Flu’ centers on how just as Laura’s career reaches its peak, a mysterious virus begins killing the richest people in the world. The contagion quickly spreads down the ladder of wealth, turning prosperity into a death sentence and forcing the affluent to abandon their fortunes overnight. As panic spreads and the public turns on the 1%, Laura must do everything in her power to protect her family, embarking on a desperate journey across the globe.

‘Rich Flu’ stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (as Laura Palmer), with Rafe Spall (as Toni), Lorraine Bracco (as Martha), Dixie Egerickx (as Anna), César Domboy (as Christian), Timothy Spall (as Sebastian Snail Sr.), and Jonah Hauer-King (as Sebastian Snail Jr.).

Written by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, Pedro Rivero, David Desola, and Sam Steiner, ‘Rich Flu’ is produced by Pablo Larraín, Juan de Dios Larraín, Adrián Guerra, Núria Valls, Carlos Juárez, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and Albert Soler Cuyás, with executive producers Ricardo Marco Budé and Ignacio Salazar-Simpson. Production companies are Nostromo Pictures, Basque Films, and Mamma Team Productions, in association with Fabula.

The film’s cinematography is by Jon D. Domínguez, the music is by Aránzazu Calleja, and the editing is by Haritz Zubillaga.

Watch the trailer below:



Vertical will release ‘Rich Flu’ in theaters on June 5, 2026 (limited) and digital/on demand June 5, 2026.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is most known for 10 Cloverfield Lane and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Rafe Spall is most known for The Big Short and Life of Pi. Lorraine Bracco is most known for Goodfellas and The Sopranos. Jonah Hauer-King is most known for The Little Mermaid (2023 live-action) and World on Fire. Timothy Spall is most known for the Harry Potter series and The King’s Speech.