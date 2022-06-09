Flowers in the Addict: The Bryan Abrams Story – Film Premieres At 22nd Annual deadCenter Film Festival

Color Me Badd’s former lead singer Bryan Abrams releases his new short film “Flowers in the Addict: The Bryan Abrams Story.” As the lead singer of nineties R&B band Color Me Badd, Bryan Abrams went from Northwest Classen High School to the top of the charts in just a few short years. However, life in the spotlight often comes with a price, and his struggles with addiction and body image led him to spiral out of control. Flowers in the Addict is an emotional journey through the highs and lows of the pressures of fame, achieving (and losing) your wildest dreams, and finally finding peace in the things that matter most.

The film’s world premiere is on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Harkins Bricktown 16 Theater in Oklahoma, and on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Rodeo Cinema Stockyards City. The event information is here.

The short documentary film cast includes Bryan Abrams and Kimberly Abrams. It is directed by Derek Watson, edited by Anna Hulkower, produced by Hayley Moore and Nick Jones, executive produced by Reggie Whitten, and cinematography by Janson Jones.

Bryan Abrams also recently released his new song “Because of You,” which is his debut solo single, an autobiographical ballad written and co-produced by Abrams and co-produced by Hamza Lee.

You can pre-order and watch digitally for a limited time here.

In addition to Bryan Abrams’ film, he is creating a non-profit foundation with the same name; Flowers in the Addict.

Article by Wendy of Movie Vine.