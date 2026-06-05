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‘I Will Find You’ Crime Drama Limited Series Stars Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, Milo Ventimiglia – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
I Will Find You

The series ‘I Will Find You’ centers on a father imprisoned for his son’s murder who receives evidence suggesting his child may be alive, compelling him to escape and uncover the truth.

‘I Will Find You’ stars Sam Worthington (as David Burroughs), Britt Lower (as Rachel Mills), Milo Ventimiglia (as Hayden), with Chi McBride (as Max Williams), Erin Richards (as Cheryl Dreason), Logan Browning (as Sarah Greer), Darrin Baker (as Jim Doherty), Saad Siddiqui (as Dimitri), Tom Morton (as Detective Daniel Müller), Rachel Wilson (as Olivia Wesson), Christopher Redman (as Ted Wesson), Jonathan Tucker (as Adam Mackenzie), Madeleine Stowe (as Gertrude Payne), and Clancy Brown (as Nicky Fisher).

Written by Robert Hull, with story by Harlan Coben (based on his 2023 novel of the same name), ‘I Will Find You’. Production companies are Final Twist Productions, I Have an Idea Productions, Netflix Worldwide Productions, and Take 5 Productions.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix will release ‘I Will Find You’ digitally on June 18, 2026.

Visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81509369

Sam Worthington is most known for Avatar, and Man on a Ledge. Britt Lower is most known for Severance. Milo Ventimiglia is most known for This Is Us and for his roles in the Rocky/Creed franchise.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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