‘My Dead Friend Zoe’: A Dark Comedy Drama Film Starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, and Morgan Freeman – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, ‘My Dead Friend Zoe‘ is a dark comedy-drama that follows the journey of Merit, a U.S. Army Afghanistan veteran who is at odds with her family thanks to the presence of Zoe, her dead best friend from the Army. Despite the persistence of her VA group counselor, her mother’s tough love, and the levity of an unexpected love interest, Merit’s cozy-dysfunctional friendship with Zoe keeps the duo insulated from the world. That is until Merit’s estranged grandfather—holed up at the family’s ancestral lake house—begins to lose his way and needs the one thing he refuses… help. At its core, this is about a complicated friendship, a divided family, and the complex ways in which we process grief.

‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ stars Sonequa Martin-Green (as Merit), Natalie Morales (as Zoe), Ed Harris (as Dale), Morgan Freeman (as Dr. Cole), Utkarsh Ambudkar (as Alex), and Gloria Reuben (as Kris).

Written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes and AJ Bermudez, ‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ was produced by Paul Scanlan (p.g.a.), Kyle Hausmann-Stokes (p.g.a.), Terri Lubaroff (p.g.a.), Ray Maiello, Mike Field, Richard Silverman, and Robert Paschall Jr., with executive producers Travis Kelce, Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Jeff Annison, David Baxter, Brandi Plants, Nancy Masterson, Joe Masterson, and Igor Tsukerman.

Watch the trailer below:



Briarcliff Entertainment will release ‘My Dead Friend Zoe’ in theaters on February 28, 2025. Check for more details here.