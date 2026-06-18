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‘Shrek 5’ Animated Comedy Film Stars Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy – Teaser Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Shrek 5

Directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, with co-director Brad Ableson, the animated comedy film ‘Shrek 5’ centers on Shrek and Donkey teaming up for another whirlwind, big-city adventure, while introducing Shrek and Fiona’s three children.

‘Shrek 5’ stars Mike Myers (as Shrek), Cameron Diaz (as Princess Fiona), Eddie Murphy (as Donkey), Zendaya (as Felicia), Skyler Gisondo (as Farkle), and Marcello Hernández (as Fergus).

Written by Michael McCullers, with story elements based on the Shrek characters created by William Steig, ‘Shrek 5’ is produced by Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri. Production companies are DreamWorks Animation.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Universal Pictures will release ‘Shrek 5’ in theaters on June 30, 2027.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.shrek.com or https://www.universalpictures.com/movies/shrek-5/

Mike Myers is most known for Austin Powers and voicing Shrek in the franchise. Cameron Diaz is most known for There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, and voicing Fiona. Eddie Murphy is most known for Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and voicing Donkey. Zendaya is most known for Dune, Euphoria, and Spider-Man films.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 18, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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