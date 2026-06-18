‘Shrek 5’ Animated Comedy Film Stars Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy – Teaser Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, with co-director Brad Ableson, the animated comedy film ‘Shrek 5’ centers on Shrek and Donkey teaming up for another whirlwind, big-city adventure, while introducing Shrek and Fiona’s three children.

‘Shrek 5’ stars Mike Myers (as Shrek), Cameron Diaz (as Princess Fiona), Eddie Murphy (as Donkey), Zendaya (as Felicia), Skyler Gisondo (as Farkle), and Marcello Hernández (as Fergus).

Written by Michael McCullers, with story elements based on the Shrek characters created by William Steig, ‘Shrek 5’ is produced by Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri. Production companies are DreamWorks Animation.

Watch the teaser trailer below:



Universal Pictures will release ‘Shrek 5’ in theaters on June 30, 2027.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.shrek.com or https://www.universalpictures.com/movies/shrek-5/

Mike Myers is most known for Austin Powers and voicing Shrek in the franchise. Cameron Diaz is most known for There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, and voicing Fiona. Eddie Murphy is most known for Beverly Hills Cop, Coming to America, and voicing Donkey. Zendaya is most known for Dune, Euphoria, and Spider-Man films.