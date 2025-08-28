Nathan Blaze’s Directorial Debut Feature Thriller ‘Run’ Trailer Release – Stars Marie Wetherell, Blaine Hall, Tom Zembrod, and Stelio Savante

The Blaze Brothers Production Company LLC presents the trailer release of the first feature written and directed by Nathan Blaze, who also executive produced.

Currently in post-production, Run is a dystopian thriller revealing how doom has encompassed the post-apocalyptic world. A woman and her best friend, Squeaks the mouse, are hunted by a cannibalistic gang. All she has for her and Squeaks to escape is her pace.

Blaze assembled a talented cast that includes Marie Wetherell (1923) as Claire, one of the few survivors of a global invasion from vicious otherworldly creatures, Blaine Hall (Killers of the Flower Moon) as Merik, the leader of one of the last remaining human gangs in the region, Tom Zembrod (Howlers) as Jax who is Merik’s right-hand man, who’s every bit as twisted, and Stelio Savante (Ugly Betty, The Chosen) as Kane, a rugged veteran of the apocalypse.

“I knew this film was going to be physically demanding, filming on location in the woods, running around. So I knew I had to choose someone for the lead who not only fit the look or had the acting chops, but someone who could pull off the physicality. I knew instantly Marie would be a great fit because I had worked with her before, and she thrives in physically demanding roles. I think she actually enjoys it,” said Nathan Blaze. “Blaine completely surprised me. I knew he could do the physicality of the role, but I had never seen him in a villain role. I had only worked with him on sets as being the good guy. I knew he was good, but even I didn’t realize he was that good, especially being behind a face mask for the majority of the movie. His performance pierces right through it.”

Watch the trailer:

Produced by Jon Blaze, Brenda Blaze, and Kyle Blaze, the additional cast of Run includes Eric Neal Matthews, Justin Alan Dunlap, Lexi Graves, Winston Easy Ebune, Tanner Lucas, Brenna Spencer, Tori Davis, Squeaks the mouse, Michael Costanza, Rick Gokenbach, Megan Bell, Jake Bell, and Mitch “Taco” Bell. Release date to be determined. Screenplay is by Nathan Blaze, with screen story by Ryan T. Johnson.

Marie Wetherell is represented by The Wayne Agency (VA) and The Tory Christopher Group (TX), Blaine Hall is repped by Kit International Talent, and Stelio Savante is repped by Mavrick Artists Agency (CA), Eris Talent Agency (NY), Figjam Agency (ZA), Opus Entertainment (CA), The Harter Allen Agency (UK), Treasure Coast Talent Agency (CA) and Vox (CA).

The Blaze Brothers Production Company is an American film company launched by brothers Nathan and Jonathan Blaze. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the label is contributing to the growing North Texas film industry with the survival-thriller Run and many more to come.

Check out RUN updates on Instagram here.