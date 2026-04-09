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‘Minions & Monsters’ Animated Comedy Film Voiced By All Star Cast – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
Minions & Monsters

Directed by Pierre Coffin, the animated comedy film ‘Minions & Monsters’ is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

‘Minions & Monsters’ stars Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr, with Trey Parker, and Pierre Coffin.

Written by Brian Lynch and Pierre Coffin, ‘Minions & Monsters’ is produced by Christopher Meledandri and Bill Ryan, with executive producer Brian Lynch. Production companies are Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

The film’s music is by Heitor Pereira.

Watch the trailer below:

Universal Pictures will release ‘Minions & Monsters’ in theaters on July 1, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here:
https://www.minionsmovie.com/

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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