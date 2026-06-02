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‘Little Brother’ Comedy Film Stars John Cena and Eric André – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 2, 2026
1 minute read
Little Brother

Directed by Matt Spicer, the comedy film ‘Little Brother’ centers on Rudd has the perfect life – great job, loving family, and a thriving career as a real estate agent… until his little brother, Marcus, crashes back into his world as a full-blown agent of chaos, stress-testing every part of Rudd’s carefully controlled existence.

‘Little Brother’ stars John Cena (as Rudd), Eric André (as Marcus), Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Meloni, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, Ben Ahlers, Ego Nwodim, Bryce Gheisar, Brett Azar, Dani Deetté, and Stephen Singer.

Written by Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul, ‘Little Brother’ is produced by David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer, with executive producer Will Greenfield. Production companies are Middle Child Pictures, Netflix Studios, and The District.

The film’s cinematography is by Brandon Trost and the music is by Dan Deacon.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix will release ‘Little Brother’ on June 26, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 2, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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