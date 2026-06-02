‘Little Brother’ Comedy Film Stars John Cena and Eric André – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Matt Spicer, the comedy film ‘Little Brother’ centers on Rudd has the perfect life – great job, loving family, and a thriving career as a real estate agent… until his little brother, Marcus, crashes back into his world as a full-blown agent of chaos, stress-testing every part of Rudd’s carefully controlled existence.

‘Little Brother’ stars John Cena (as Rudd), Eric André (as Marcus), Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Meloni, Sherry Cola, Caleb Hearon, Ben Ahlers, Ego Nwodim, Bryce Gheisar, Brett Azar, Dani Deetté, and Stephen Singer.

Written by Andrew Mogel and Jarrad Paul, ‘Little Brother’ is produced by David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer, with executive producer Will Greenfield. Production companies are Middle Child Pictures, Netflix Studios, and The District.

The film’s cinematography is by Brandon Trost and the music is by Dan Deacon.

Watch the trailer below:



Netflix will release ‘Little Brother’ on June 26, 2026.