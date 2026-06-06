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‘Bad Counselors’ Comedy Film Stars Chris Klein, Ramon Reed, and Matt Cornett – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 6, 2026
1 minute read
Bad Counselors

Directed by Chris Dowling, the comedy film ‘Bad Counselors’ centers on two frat bros who must become church bros, fast. After one wild night ends in handcuffs and a campus police escort, two best friends are slapped with 120 hours of community service due in two weeks, or they’re expelled. Their genius plan? Pose as counselors at a local Christian youth camp, where every sing along, campfire devotional, and trust fall counts toward the clock. Just one problem (okay, three): they don’t like kids, they hate camping, and they have barely set foot in a church. Now they’ll have to learn the lingo, fake the faith, and hide the flask all while dodging suspicious pastors, prankster campers and the cutest co-ed counselors they’ve ever seen. Can two party boys lie their way to redemption? Or will their house of half-truths come crashing down before the closing bonfire? Either way, they’d better start praying for a hedge of protection.

‘Bad Counselors’ stars Chris Klein (as Tom), Ramon Reed (as Tyler Newman), Matt Cornett (as Grayson Fuller), Brec Bassinger (as Jenna), Missi Pyle (as Officer Montgomery), McKaley Miller (as Becky), Nathan Gamble (as Dallas), Richard T. Jones (as Howard Grossman), Pierson Fodé (as Zion).

Written by Taylor Grabowsky, Ryan Gunnarson, and Dexter Masland, ‘Bad Counselors’ is produced by Kristopher Galuska, Chris Fenton, Houston Bradley, Chris Roark, Robert Crotty, Rodney Eldridge, and Chris Dowling, with executive producers Thomas Evans, Mark Williams, and William Lowery. Production companies are Loam Entertainment, Zero Gravity, and Narrow Gate Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Alexander Rivera, the music is by Grant Fonda, and the editing is by Chris Witt.

Watch the trailer below:

Fathom Entertainment will release ‘Bad Counselors’ in theaters for a limited engagement July 22-27, 2026.

Visit the official website: https://www.badcounselors.com/

Chris Klein is most known for the American Pie series and Sweet Magnolias. Ramon Reed is most known for Incoming.  Matt Cornett is most known for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Every Year After. Missi Pyle is most known for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Brec Bassinger is most known for Stargirl and Final Destination: Bloodlines.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 6, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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