‘Sniper: No Nation’ Action Thriller Film Stars Chad Michael Collins, Ryan Robbins, and Tom Berenger – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Trevor Calverley, the action thriller film ‘Sniper: No Nation’ centers on how a covert operation in Costa Verde explodes into an international scandal, and the U.S. government responds by disavowing the Global Response & Intelligence Team (G.R.I.T.), branding its operatives as terrorists. Hunted by the very country he served, Ace sniper Brandon Beckett goes AWOL only to learn that the Phoenix Rebellion, his last remaining allies, has been decimated by the Iron Legion, a mercenary force working for Costa Verde’s ruthless Prime Minister. With fellow soldiers imprisoned and scheduled for public execution, Brandon reunites with his father, legendary sniper Thomas Beckett, brother-in-arms Agent Zero, and a handful of rebels for an off-the-books rescue mission against impossible odds. As time runs out for his friends and global tensions rise, Brandon faces his most dangerous fight yet — without a flag, without backup, and without mercy.

‘Sniper: No Nation’ stars Chad Michael Collins as Master Gunnery Sergeant Brandon Beckett, Ryan Robbins as Agent Zeke “Zero” Rosenberg, and Tom Berenger as Thomas Beckett, with Manuel Rodriguez-Saenz as Nova, and Josh Brener.

Written by Sean Wathan, based on characters created by Michael Frost Beckner and Crash Leyland, ‘Sniper: No Nation’ is produced by Lance Samuels. Production companies are Blue Ice Pictures and Destination Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Brendan Barnes.

Watch the trailer below:



Sony Pictures Entertainment will release ‘Sniper: No Nation’ on digital and DVD on April 7, 2026.

For more details, including where to watch, visit the official website here:

https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/snipernonation