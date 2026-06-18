‘Capps Crossing: Wrong Side Of Dead’ Horror Thriller Film Stars Beverly D’Angelo, Sabina Gadecki, Garrett C. Phillips – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Mike Stahl, the horror thriller film ‘Capps Crossing: Wrong Side Of Dead’ centers on Amber’s birthday getaway with her friends deep in the woods. Things take a horrific turn when a demented park ranger with a tortured past turns their trip into a weekend of terror. A stellar athlete and a brilliant social profiler, Amber is forced to use every tool in her arsenal to survive against a seductive and brutal killer, but nothing is what it seems in this riveting psychological thriller.

The cast of ‘Capps Crossing: Wrong Side Of Dead’ include Beverly D’Angelo (as Sandra), Sabina Gadecki (as Amber), Garrett C. Phillips (as David), and Shawna Della-Ricca (as Becca), with Sarah Elizabeth Withers (as Sidney), and Gary Cooney (as Gary Mills).

‘Capps Crossing: Wrong Side Of Dead’ is produced by Joaquin Camilo, Mark David, Phillip B. Goldfine, with executive producers James T. Bruce IV, Binh Dang, David Gere, Angelica Stahl, Mike Stahl, and Dale Tanguay. Production companies are Aaronde Entertainment.

The film’s cinematography is by Mark David, with music by Greg Shields.

Watch the trailer below:



Lionsgate will release ‘Capps Crossing: Wrong Side Of Dead’ digitally and on demand on July 28, 2026.

Beverly D’Angelo is most known for films like the National Lampoon’s Vacation series and American Gigolo. Sabina Gadecki is recognized for roles in television series such as The Mick.