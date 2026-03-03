‘Unveiling Shadow’ Thriller Film Stars Paige Marie Smeltzer, Kevin O’Sullivan, and Tristan Strasser – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Vyolet Jeun, the thriller film ‘Unveiling Shadow’ tells the story of how, when a young woman with a history of hyperfixation experiences a series of bizarre occurrences, she begins to suspect she is dealing with more than just an ordinary stalker.

‘Unveiling Shadow’ stars Paige Marie Smeltzer (as Chloe Olivia Bleuler), Kevin O’Sullivan (as Officer Bill Davis), and Tristan Strasser (as Loche Manningham).

Written by Aryane Carby and Vyolet Jeun, ‘Unveiling Shadow’ is a film produced by Vyolet Jeun. Production company is Sourn Production. Additional cast includes: Anthony Ostulano (as Deputy Grayson), Amy Simon (as Therapist Amy), and Jada Jihye Hong (as Ashley Kraeplin).

Watch the trailer below:



‘Unveiling Shadow’ does not yet have a release date.