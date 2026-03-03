MoviesNewsShort Films

‘Unveiling Shadow’ Thriller Film Stars Paige Marie Smeltzer, Kevin O’Sullivan, and Tristan Strasser – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 3, 2026
Less than a minute
Unveiling Shadow

Unveiling ShadowDirected by Vyolet Jeun, the thriller film ‘Unveiling Shadow’ tells the story of how, when a young woman with a history of hyperfixation experiences a series of bizarre occurrences, she begins to suspect she is dealing with more than just an ordinary stalker.

‘Unveiling Shadow’ stars Paige Marie Smeltzer (as Chloe Olivia Bleuler), Kevin O’Sullivan (as Officer Bill Davis), and Tristan Strasser (as Loche Manningham).

Written by Aryane Carby and Vyolet Jeun, ‘Unveiling Shadow’ is a film produced by Vyolet Jeun. Production company is Sourn Production. Additional cast includes: Anthony Ostulano (as Deputy Grayson), Amy Simon (as Therapist Amy), and Jada Jihye Hong (as Ashley Kraeplin).

Watch the trailer below:

‘Unveiling Shadow’ does not yet have a release date.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 3, 2026
Less than a minute
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.