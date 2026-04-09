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‘The Step Daddy’ Horror Film Stars Vincent M. Ward, Lew Temple, and Ptosha Storey – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
The Step Daddy

Directed by Thomas J. Churchill, the horror film ‘The Step Daddy’ centers on a seemingly charming stepfather who suddenly stabs his wife and stepson, it lights the fuse to a horrifying string of monstrous murders. On the surface, Tim is a thoughtful and mild-mannered family man, but deep within him lies an insatiable killer, forever on the hunt for his next victim. As his body count rises and his new family begins to suspect the evil he possesses, the race is on to stop this brutal sociopath before he takes another victim.

‘The Step Daddy’ stars Vincent M. Ward as Tim / Patrick, Lew Temple as Sgt. Gregory Phillips, Ptosha Storey as Rochelle, Nick Gomez as Det. Robert Bridges, Reatha Grey as Sallie, and Felissa Rose as Anna.

Written by Drica Armstrong and Vincent M. Ward, ‘The Step Daddy’ is produced by Drica Armstrong, Thomas J. Churchill, Tara Renee Enslow, Phillip B. Goldfind, Timothy Marlowe, and Vincent M. Ward, with executive producers Justin Michael Friedlander, James’ Jr. Bennett, Burke T. Bradley, James T. Bruce IV, Binh Dang, and Jami McCoy-Lankford. Production company is Hillionaire Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by David M. Parks, with music by Ralph A. Mumford and Ryan J. Solomon.

Watch the trailer below:

Lionsgate will release ‘The Step Daddy’ on demand and digitally on April 28, 2026.

Thomas J. Churchill is most known for ‘The Salem Chronicles,’ ‘Night Carnage’ and ‘Devilreaux.’ Vincent M. Ward is best known for ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Black Hamptons,’ and ‘Haus of Vicious.’ Ptosha Storey is known for ‘The Oval,’ ‘Empire,’ and ‘The Young and the Restless.’ Lew Temple is known for ‘Kidnap,’ ‘Lawless,’ and ‘Unstoppable.’ Nick Gomez is known for ‘Fargo,’ ‘Hightown,’ and ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.’

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 9, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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