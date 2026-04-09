‘Mutiny’ Action Film Stars Jason Statham – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jean-François Richet, the action film ‘Mutiny’ centers on how after witnessing his billionaire boss’s murder and being framed for the crime, Cole Reed boards a cargo ship on a one-man crusade to avenge his boss’ death only to discover an international conspiracy.

‘Mutiny’ stars Jason Statham as Cole Reed, Annabelle Wallis, Roland Møller, Adrian Lester, and Jason Wong.

Written by Lindsay Michel and J.P. Davis, ‘Mutiny’ is produced by Marc Butan and Jason Statham, with executive producers Alastair Burlingham, Evan Powell, Donald Sabourin, and Samantha White. Production companies are MadRiver Pictures and Punch Palace Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Brendan Galvin and Daniel Holland, with editing by David Rosenbloom and Joe Rosenbloom.

Watch the trailer below:



Lionsgate will release ‘Mutiny’ in theaters on August 21, 2026.