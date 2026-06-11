‘Meet Me in the Margins’ Romantic Comedy Film Stars Merritt Patterson and Liam McIntyre – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Kelly Edwards, the film ‘Meet Me in the Margins’ centers on Savannah Cade, a quietly brilliant editor at a prestigious publishing house, who secretly dreams of becoming a romance novelist, until her hidden manuscript is discovered and anonymously critiqued in the margins. As mysterious notes push her to rewrite both her book and her own tendency to stay silent, Savannah must decide whether to protect her career or finally speak up for the stories, and herself, that matter most. What begins as a professional risk slowly becomes a transformative love story about courage, creativity, and being seen.

‘Meet Me in the Margins’ stars Merritt Patterson (as Savannah Cade) and Liam McIntyre (as William Pendleton).

Written by Riley Weston, ‘Meet Me in the Margins’ is produced by Kris Black and Anthony Fankhauser, with executive producers including Jeff Holland and Stan Spry. Production companies are Evoke Entertainment and Great American Media.

Cast also includes Charlene Amoia (as Giselle), Austin Valli (as Sam Swift), Marisa Brown (as Lyla Brant), Tamara Fay (as Claire Shapiro), Ashley Szczerbacki (as Kendall), Edward Lewis French (as Clive), and Lisa Tracy (as Mrs. Pendleton).

Watch the trailer below:



Great American Pure Flix / Great American Family will release ‘Meet Me in the Margins’ via streaming on Great American Pure Flix on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with a television premiere on Great American Family and GFam+ on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 8/7c (primarily digital streaming with linear TV premiere).

For more details, including streaming information, visit the official website at Great American Family or Pureflix.

Merritt Patterson is most known for Jingle Bell Princess, Catering Christmas, and ‘Twas the Text Before Christmas. Liam McIntyre is most known for his work in Spartacus, The Legend of Hercules, and Designing Christmas with You.