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‘Lucky Strike’ Action War Drama Film Stars Scott Eastwood – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 2, 2026
1 minute read
Lucky Strike

Directed by Rod Lurie, the action war drama film ‘Lucky Strike’ is inspired by true events. Lucky Strike tells the story of one soldier trapped behind enemy lines during the last major German offensive during WWII, what will become known as The Battle of the Bulge. Armed only with his Motorola SCR-300 radio, a new technology only battle-ready near the end of the war, he must use his wits and spy craft to thwart the advancing Nazi Panzer army and find his way back home.

‘Lucky Strike’ stars Scott Eastwood, Colin Hanks, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Taylor John Smith.

Written by Marc Frydman and Rob Lurie, ‘Lucky Strike’ is produced by Marc Frydman, Scott Eastwood, Yariv Lerner, Les Weldon, and Jonathan Yunger with executive producers Anders Erdén, Lati Grobman, Matthew Helderman, Julie Kroll, Avi Lerner, J.J. Nugent, Trevor Short, Luke Taylor, and Blair Ward. Production companies are Bondit Media Capital, Millennium Media, and Perfection Hunter Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Lorenzo Senatore, the music is by Larry Groupé, and the editing is by Christal Khatib.

Watch the trailer below:

Roadside Attractions and Saban will release ‘Lucky Strike’ in theaters on June 26, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 2, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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