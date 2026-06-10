‘Kraken’ Sci-Fi Horror Film Stars Sara Khorami, Mikkel Bratt Silset, Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Pål Øie, the film ‘Kraken’ centers on a marine biologist who is doing research on a fish farm when she encounters several strange occurrences. Along with the brutal deaths of two teenagers, all signs point to the deep fjord; can there be more to the depths than the eye can see?

‘Kraken’ stars Sara Khorami (as Johanne), Mikkel Bratt Silset (as Erik), Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes (as Henriette), Øyvind Brandtzæg (as Avaldsnes), and Jenny Evensen (as Maria).

Written by Vilde Eide, Kjersti Helen Rasmussen, and Natasha Arthur, with story by Pål Øie and Sjur Aarthun, ‘Kraken’ is produced by John Einar Hagen, Einar Loftesnes, and Vindhya Sagar, with executive producers Sveinung Golimo and Katrine Vogelsang. Production companies are Handmade Films in Norwegian Woods and Nordisk Film Production AS.

The film’s cinematography is by Sjur Aarthun, the music is by Roy Westad, with editing by Sjur Aarthun.

Watch the trailer below:



Samuel Goldwyn Films will release ‘Kraken’ in theaters and on digital on June 12, 2026.

Sara Khorami is most known for her lead roles in dramatic and genre features. Mikkel Bratt Silset is recognized for Norwegian television and film performances including The Tunnel. Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes has appeared in various Scandinavian productions such as The Tunnel.